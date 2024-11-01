What's Going On With Theriva Biologics Stock Friday?

Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX stock is trading higher after the company announced it was selected as a finalist for Merck’s KGaA’s EMEA Advance Biotech Grant.

What To Know: Finalists for the grant will present their projects to a six-judge panel from Merck’s Emerging Biotech group at BIO Europe 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Theriva, specifically General Director of EU Subsidiary Manel Cascalló, will provide an overview of VCN-01, which is currently undergoing a Phase 2b clinical trial for first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer in conjunction with standard chemotherapy. The presentation is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Winners receive financial support and guidance on navigating the path to commercialization, including consultation with M Ventures.

TOVX Price Action: At the time of writing, Theriva shares are trading 31.6% higher at $1.92, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Unsplash/ Volodymyr Hryshchenko