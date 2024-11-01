Trump Media & Technology Shares Are Dipping Today: What's Going On

  • DJT's stock is highly reactive to developments in the 2024 election, with significant price swings linked to Trump’s campaign and potential
  • Rumors of a merger with Elon Musk's X and a high short interest have fueled recent trading spikes

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT are trading lower Friday amid continued volatility leading up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

What To Know: With the US elections approaching, Trump Media & Technology Group's stock is experiencing volatility as it is closely tied to news about former President Trump and his prospects of winning.

According to S3 Partners, DJT shares surged in October as a short squeeze forced short sellers to cover positions. S3 predicts DJT could climb to $60 if Trump wins the election, but warns it could become "worthless" if he loses. Trading in DJT has been halted several times amid rapid price movements related to election developments.

What Else: Commentary from the New York Post this morning speculated Elon Musk may be considering a merger or acquisition of Truth Social through X (formerly Twitter). The Post has not confirmed this speculation.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media and Technology shares were down 11.3% at $31.34 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

