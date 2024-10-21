Why LENZ Therapeutics Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

LENZ Therapeutics Inc LENZ shares are trading higher by 2.6% to $28.72 during Monday’s session, though off their new 52-week high of $31.00, after the company announced the FDA accepted its new drug application for LNZ100 for the treatment of Presbyopia.

What Else: LENZ says presbyopia is a vision condition affecting 1.8 billion people globally, including 128 million in the U.S. The FDA has set a target decision date of August 8, 2025, and will not hold an advisory committee meeting.

LENZ CEO Eef Schimmelpennink expressed optimism about potential approval and the company’s efforts to transform into a commercial organization, with a possible launch in the second half of 2025. The NDA is backed by positive Phase 3 CLARITY study results.

