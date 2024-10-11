What's Going On With Top Wealth Group Shares Friday?

Top Wealth Group TWG shares are trading higher on Friday after the company priced its $10.8 million public offering.

The 27 million ordinary share offering which have been priced at 40 cents per share.

The public offering is expected close on October 14.

How To Buy Top Wealth Group Shares

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Top Wealth Group TWG – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

See Also: Tesla Stock Falls Nearly 3% In Overnight Trading On Robinhood After Self-Driving Cybercab Unveil

TWG Price Action: As of Friday morning, Top Wealth Group shares are trading 200.5% higher at $6.43, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: 6690189 from Pixabay