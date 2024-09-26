What's Going On With Telesis Bio Shares Thursday?

Telesis Bio, Inc. TBIO shares are moving higher on Thursday after the company announced a partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

The partnership integrates Telesis Bio’s Gibson SOLA Enzymatic Synthesis technology with the Biomek Echo One System from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

“By integrating Gibson SOLA’s high-fidelity, scalable, and non-toxic DNA synthesis capabilities with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences automation expertise, we are setting a new standard for on-premises biofoundries”, said Eric Esser, CEO of Telesis Bio.

TBIO Price Action: At the time of writing, Telesis stock is trading 41.4% higher at $3.28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

