What's Going On With Talkspace Stock Tuesday?

Talkspace, Inc. TALK stock is moving higher on Tuesday after the company announced it partnered with Amazon Health Services to increase awareness regarding its services.

The Details: Through the partnership, when consumers search Amazon for certain terms, including “stress relief” and “sleep help”, a pop-up near the top of the screen will invite customers to check their eligibly for therapeutic or psychiatric services.

Eligible customers will be directed to complete the Talkspace enrollment process. After completing the enrollment process, customers can be paired with a licensed therapist in a matter of days.

CEO of Talkspace Jon Cohen said, “By making it easier for millions of people across the U.S. to discover their behavioral health benefits while shopping Amazon, we can ensure more people gain access to more than 5,000 licensed therapists they may not have known about, helping them begin their therapy journey with Talkspace.”

TALK Price Action: At the time of writing, Talkspace shares are trading 14.7% higher at $2.19, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Image via Shutterstock