'As An Investor, I Have To Work With Whoever Is In The White House' Kevin O'Leary Remarks Having 'Received NO Information From Harris Yet' About Policies

Kevin O’Leary, the no-nonsense investor from Shark Tank, shared his thoughts on Fox News on the current political landscape and how it impacts his investment decisions.

O’Leary, known for being blunt about business and politics, emphasized that, as an investor, he doesn’t care whether someone is a Democrat or a Republican – what matters most to him are the policies that affect businesses.

As an investor I have to work with whoever is in the White House. I have to figure out what the policies are of both candidates. This will be the first time in modern history that a presidential candidate has not talked to the press. I have received NO information from Harris yet pic.twitter.com/BWXGA3KUdo — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) September 13, 2024

Nevertheless, he expressed concern regarding Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that he has not heard from her about any specific ideas that she would implement in the event of her election to the presidency. “I have no information from Harris yet,” O’Leary remarked.

He went on to explain how unusual it is for a potential candidate not to have laid out any clear policies. “I don't know why she's not talking to every outlet; we're not getting any information.”

This lack of information is crucial for O’Leary because it leaves investors in the dark. As someone who takes his financial risks seriously, he needs to know what policies will be in place after the election to make informed decisions.

“For me as an investor, … all I care about is how's it going to work in Michigan, how's it going to work in Pennsylvania, what's going to happen in Iowa. You can make a mistake when you vote and get it wrong; I lose $50 million,” O’Leary said.

While he is frustrated by Harris’s lack of communication, O’Leary is often clear and outspoken that his concern isn’t rooted in party politics. “I want to do policy that helps create jobs in America, and I don't care whether they're red or blue or independent jobs,” he said.

The Shark Tank star often repeats, “I've never made any money on politics. I've made money on policy.”

O’Leary repeatedly stresses the importance of policies that help businesses get the money they need to start and grow. He warns that raising corporate taxes, as some politicians suggest, could hurt the U.S.’s ability to compete with other countries. This worries investors like him, who want to keep the U.S. the best place for businesses to invest their money.

He says, “There’s a reason people go through barbed wire to get here. We can’t afford policies that drive them out.”

Despite his opposition, not everyone shares Kevin O’Leary’s disapproval of Kamala Harris’s policies. For example, fellow Shark Tank celebrity Mark Cuban has supported her policies.

From the transcript of her speech



"My plan will include new PENALTIES for opportunistic companies that exploit CRISES .AND. break the rules.



And we will support smaller food businesses that are trying to play by the rules and get ahead."



Nothing about price controls or… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 18, 2024

Cuban believes that Harris's plans, like helping first-time homebuyers and reducing economic inequality, are meant to give everyday Americans a fairer shot. To him, investing in affordable housing and preventing price gouging could help people struggling with the rising costs of nearly everything.

