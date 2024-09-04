Will The Global Small-Cap Conference 2024 Reveal The Next Big Market Movers?

In October, the spotlight turns to Chicago: Benzinga’s Small-Cap Conference 2024 will gather top players in the small-cap investment world.

Set for Oct. 9-10 at the Marriott Magnificent Mile, this event promises to be a focal point for those looking to understand and navigate the complexities of the small-cap market.

Attendees can expect to engage with leading companies and investors shaping this space’s future, making it a must-follow for anyone interested in where the market is heading.

A Closer Look at the Players

The conference will feature a range of participants, including Algert Global LLC, Chardan, Essex Investment Management, Hoya Capital, Innovator ETFs, and Wedbush Securities. These firms represent just a portion of the lineup attendees can expect to encounter, each bringing its approach to navigating the small-cap space. Here’s what you need to know.

Algert Global LLC

Founded in 2002 by Peter Algert, Algert Global LLC has established itself as a systematic equity investment firm, managing $5.4 billion for institutional investors. The firm combines fundamental research with quantitative processes to remove the emotional biases often present in investment decisions. Focusing on long-only, active extension, and absolute return strategies, Algert Global's disciplined approach highlights its commitment to consistency and precision in investing.

Chardan

Chardan is a global investment bank with a strong SPAC transaction and a healthcare presence. The firm has been involved in over 120 SPAC IPOs, contributing to more than $15 billion in transaction value. Chardan’s role in shaping the future of disruptive industries makes its participation in this conference particularly relevant for those interested in forward-thinking investment strategies.

Essex Investment Management

Essex Investment Management, based in Boston with an additional office in Evanston, Illinois, focuses on growth equity portfolios. The firm integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into its investment process to identify opportunities that align with sustainable and socially responsible practices. Essex's commitment to ESG highlights its approach to long-term growth in the small-cap market.

Hoya Capital

Hoya Capital, an SEC-registered investment advisor, specializes in real estate-focused ETFs and individual accounts. The firm's research arm, Hoya Capital Research, is a widely followed voice in the U.S. real estate market, providing insights across the commercial and residential real estate ecosystem. By making real estate more accessible to investors, Hoya Capital says they are critical in broadening the investment landscape.

Innovator ETFs

Established in 2017, Innovator ETFs is known for its Defined Outcome ETFs, which offer investors a way to manage risk with a higher degree of predictability. With over 100 ETFs and $18 billion in assets under management, Innovator ETFs has quickly become a leader in its field. The firm's approach to simplifying complex financial products has made it an up-and-coming ETF market player.

Wedbush Securities

Founded in 1955, Wedbush Securities is a well-established financial services firm with nearly 900 colleagues and 100 registered offices across the United States. The firm offers various services, including securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking. Wedbush's longstanding reputation for client service and financial stability makes it a trusted name in the industry.

Why Attend?

The Benzinga Small-Cap Conference 2024 offers a rare chance to hear directly from these and other influential firms. With opportunities for networking and one-on-one meetings, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights that could shape their investment strategies. The event’s focus on intimate presentations and open networking provides an ideal environment for learning and connection.

Image: Shutterstock