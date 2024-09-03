Teck Resources Unveils Post-Coal Business Structure, Promotes New Executives

Teck Resources TECK, one of Canada's leading mining companies, has announced a new business structure to accelerate its transition into a pure-play energy transition metals company. Following the sale of its steelmaking coal unit to Glencore, the company has restructured to expand its production of metals like copper.

"This new structure will ensure Teck is optimally positioned to operate safely, efficiently and responsibly while capitalizing on profitable growth opportunities and enhancing value for our shareholders and all stakeholders," stated Jonathan Price, Teck's President and CEO.

Per the new structure, Teck will function through two main regional business units: North America and Latin America – leveraging the company's substantial copper assets and ensuring operational efficiency.

North America: This unit includes the Highland Valley copper operation in British Columbia, the Red Dog zinc operation in Alaska, and the Trail Operations in British Columbia. It also oversees significant copper growth projects such as Galore Creek and Schaft Creek in British Columbia and the New Range project in Minnesota.

Teck has promoted several senior vice presidents to executive vice president roles, solidifying the company's executive ranks.

Ian Anderson has been appointed as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Commercial Officer. Anderson will oversee margin enhancement through optimized sales and procurement strategies.

"This executive leadership team brings to their portfolio an incredible breadth of experience and I look forward to working with them to unlock the full value of our premium energy transition metals portfolio and leading copper growth pipeline," said Price.

All changes are effective from September 1, 2024.

