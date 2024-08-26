Why Femto Technologies Stock Is Moving Lower Monday

Femto Technologies Inc. BCAN shares are moving lower after the company disclosed in a Form6 filing that it implemented a 1-for-17 reverse stock split effective August 26, 2024.

The Details: The integrated software company’s board of directors approved the split on August 16.

The company stated that the reverse stock split is a part of the company’s plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

BCAN Price Action: Femto Technologies stock is moving 4.32% lower at $8.65 as of Monday morning, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Image: Shutterstock/ solarseven