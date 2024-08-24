Kamala Harris Outspends Trump In Digital Blitz: $90M Strategy Shakes Up Presidential Race

Kamala Harris just shook up the 2024 race. Her campaign is throwing down $90 million on ads to take on Donald Trump. This is her biggest move yet, and it’s coming at a crucial time – just over two months until Election Day. The spending spree follows a $50 million ad push last month after she took over the Democratic ticket from Joe Biden.

Don't Miss:

Harris isn't playing it safe. The $90 million blitz is aimed at key battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. But she's also eyeing smaller markets that usually don't get much attention, like Marquette, Wisconsin, and Erie, Pennsylvania. The ads will spotlight Harris' journey – from her days as a California prosecutor to her fight against big corporate interests. And, of course, they'll draw a sharp line between her and Trump's "dangerous, extreme agenda," as her team calls it.

Trending: A billion-dollar investment strategy with minimums as low as $10 — you can become part of the next big real estate boom today.

Harris's principal deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, said the ad campaign is intended to help "break through a crowded media environment early and make clear the choice and stakes of this election for the voters who will decide it."

A serious cash haul backs this huge push. Harris' campaign raised $310 million in July alone, giving them a whopping $377 million in the bank as they head into the final stretch. With this money, they aim to flood the airwaves and digital spaces, cutting through the noise and ensuring voters know what's at stake.

Trending: Can you guess how many retire with a $5,000,000 nest egg? – How does it compare to the average?

The strategy is simple: meet voters where they are. The campaign is targeting popular TV shows like "The Bachelorette," "Big Brother," and "The Daily Show," hoping to catch people's attention in unexpected places. They're betting this broad approach will energize their base and pull in undecided voters.

Harris and her Democratic allies are outspending Trump and his Republican supporters by a wide margin –$110 million to $73 million this month alone. Harris's campaign accounts for $31.3 million, while Trump's team spent $20.3 million. But Trump's allies aren't backing down. They've already lined up $83.6 million in ads through the end of the month, compared to Harris' $25.8 million.

This ad blitz shows Harris is all in. She's setting the tone and trying to win over voters in these final, crucial weeks. Whether this big gamble pays off – or if Trump's team can catch up – will play out in the weeks ahead.

Read Next: