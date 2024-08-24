Scaramucci Blown Away By Kamala Harris' DNC Speech, Questions Whether Trump Is 'American Putin' With His Divisive Approach

Vice President Kamala Harris put up a “fantastic” performance with her speech at the Democratic National Convention late-Friday, said former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci in the latest episode of the Rest Is Politics US podcast.

What Happened: Harris made the case for herself and also made a case against the other side, and this was a trial advocacy A+, said Scaramucci in the podcast he co-hosts with British journalist Katty Kay. “It was a dream. If that woman was in court presenting that case to the judge…” he said.

Contrasting that with Donald Trump, Scaramucci said the former president is “so divisive” that he is actually uniting the Americans against him. The SkyBridge Capital founder questioned whether Trump was the American Vladimir Putin. Scaramucci said Putin saw NATO as divided and crumbling, but his move into the Ukraine had the opposite effect and united the alliance.

“I’m just wondering if the great divider Donald Trump ends up being the force that puts enough of us together that begins the healing process for the country,” Scaramucci said.

The ex-White House aide noted that Harris projected herself as a good person who loves the country and its people. Americans don’t like voting for people that dislike them, Scaramucci said, adding that that’s where Trump is going to find trouble here because Harris came out and said that she knows America’s alliances and how amazing a country the U.S. is, professing her “undying love affair” for the country.

“I was blown away by it and she met – not only she met the moment, but her whole life culminated in that speech and then we just have to see if she can win if she can stay on message,” Scaramucci said.

Why It’s Important: Harris has pushed ahead in the race ever since she replaced President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. An August poll by Gallup released this week showed that her favorability rating has climbed 13 percentage points since June to 47% and her job approval rating also rose seven points from Dec. 2023 to 47%.

On the contrary, Trump’s favorability declined five points to 41%.

Data compiled by polling analytics website FiveThirtyEight based on several nationwide polls show that Harris was ahead of Trump by a 47.3%-43.6% margin.

The next big test for Harris would be how she fares in the Sept. 10 debate, which will be important in determining whether opinions of her improve, stay the same or worsen in the final months of the presidential campaign.

