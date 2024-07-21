Anthony Scaramucci Says If Democrats Win, They Can 'Extinguish Large Elements Of Trumpism' But 'You're Not Going To Be Able To Do It If You Don't...'

Loading... Loading...

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci weighed in on the chances of President Joe Biden winning a second term in a podcast on Wednesday.

Strong Liar Vs. Weak Confidence: “We have a 2024 presidential candidate that is showing signs of aging, we have a presidential candidate that can’t read off the teleprompter,” said Scaramucci on the Rest In Politics US podcast, which he co-hosts with British journalist Katty Kay.

“Strong liar versus weak confidence. United States is going to go with strong liar,” he said, adding that Biden is now going to lose.

The entrepreneur and founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital said he thought Biden would be brave enough to step down.

“I thought he would look at the situation and say if we went with a [Gavin] Newsom, [JB] Pritzker, [Gretchen] Whitmer or even a Kamala Harris, we might have a better chance,” he added.

The ex-White House aide said the president was being disingenuous by stating that 14 million people voted for him to be the nominee and that he was listening to them.

“They talk about democracy and the preservation of our democracy, why not open the party primary system? Why not give Robert Kennedy Jr. a chance to compete?” he asked.

Scaramucci said he doesn’t want Donald Trump to be president because of Trump’s mendacity and worldview. But if Democrats can win the election, they can “extinguish large elements of Trumpism. That movement, part of that movement will fall off the cliff,” he said.

“You’re not going to be able to do it if you don’t have a surrogate or an advocate uh at the top of the food chain that can make the case,” he added.

Democrats’ Hypocrisy: Scaramucci also slammed the hypocrisy of the Democratic camp.

“If Donald Trump is an existential threat to the democracy, is it hypocritical then to say, well, I’m going to wait [till 2028],” he said, adding that “the hypocrisy of these political leaders is absolutely sickening.”

The financier and businessman said in addition to the possibility of the House and the Senate being lost, there is the potential for state and local legislatures to flip red.

“If they go Republican, they have a lot of a lot of power in terms of redistricting … this would create more power for the Republicans, so even though they have less registrants, they could control more seats in the House of Representatives,” he said.

He also questioned why Biden is allowing the Democratic party to falter instead of helping his party and preserving his legacy.

Why It’s Important: Rumors of Biden stepping out of the race have gained momentum. On Thursday, Newsmax commentator Mark Halperin said, citing multiple sources, that Biden plans to withdraw from the presidential election as early as this weekend, with the announcement coming as early as Sunday.

He also said Biden might not resign as president or endorse Harris. In an open convention, Harris and three others would likely contest for the nomination, he added.

Photo: Shutterstock