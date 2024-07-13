Anthony Scaramucci Details Democrats' Best Chance To Retake Presidency: 'If They Don't ... Donald Trump Is Going To Trounce Them'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden will step down and pull out of the race, said former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Friday, reaffirming his view from earlier this month.

Likely Scenarios: The Democratic party should put Vice President Kamala Harris in Biden’s seat right now, said Scaramucci in the latest episode of the Rest Is Politics US podcast, which he co-hosts with British journalist Katty Kay. Still, Biden may want to stay until the end of his term, he said.

“But if [the party] did something very bold, put her in the seat now. She’s president and she’s running against Donald Trump,” the entrepreneur and founder of SkyBridge Capital said. This would give her a leg up, he added.

If the party doesn’t want to go with Harris, then it may have to open up the Democratic convention quickly, Scaramucci said. The party can call a quorum over a conference call ahead of the late-August convention and nominate Biden, who, in turn, can favor someone like Harris, he said. Alternatively, the ex-White House aide sees the possibility of the president quitting the race and his delegates nominating candidates in an open, free-for-all environment at the convention.

“I think that’d be very very bad for them by the way because it would show that they’re completely in disarray and disorganized, and, at a time when the American public is actually paying attention to politics, it’s very bad imagery for them,” he said.

“But I think he’s out, and I’m going to maintain that,” said Scaramucci regarding Biden.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump Match-Up Shows Ex-President Slightly Leading After Debate: New Poll Finds This Candidate More Likely To Attract 3-Party Votes

Bolder Stance: Scaramucci said Biden can’t function at the level necessary to remain president.

“The leadership in the party is looking down the ballot and they’re seeing a disaster for the House, they’re seeing a disaster for the Senate,” he added.

The Big 4: As party insiders scramble to persuade Biden to quit the race, Scaramucci referred to the following people as the most influential within the party:

House Minority Leader and Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

(D-NY) Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

(D-Calif.) Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

(D-NY) Big donors

Some donors are dismayed to be raising $250 million only to see Biden take the podium and appear incoherent, which they find embarrassing, he said.

Is There Hope? Scaramucci said it still isn’t late to turn things around.

“Because this is an amazing country, you could change it on a dime and you could say the narrative is the ‘American people want change — 83% of the American people don’t want these two candidates. We’re putting up a younger face a fresher face, and this is going to reignite interest in our party,'” he said.

He added that the Democratic party should move on from Biden.

“If they don’t, I really do believe Donald Trump is going to trounce them,” he said.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock