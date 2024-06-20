Why Are Allurion Techonologies Shares Trading Higher Thursday?

Loading... Loading...

Allurion Technologies, Inc. ALUR shares are trading higher Thursday as the company announced the publication of a new study showing patients on its Allurion Program experienced an average weight loss of 14% and an average lean mass gain of 5.6% over four months.

What’s Going On: The study involved 571 patients across three obesity centers who reduced their weight from 97.9kg to 84.0kg on average. Their lean mass increased from 49.8kg to 52.6kg. Higher activity levels played a role, with patients walking more than 8,000 steps daily achieving higher weight loss and lean mass gains compared to less active patients.

These results compare with previous studies on GLP-1 therapy, which reported average lean mass losses of up to 11%. Allurion’s approach includes real-time monitoring and personalized recommendations.

Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion, emphasized the significance of maintaining lean muscle mass during weight loss. He highlighted the potential of Allurion’s AI-powered platform to enhance outcomes even when used alongside other treatments like GLP-1s.

“We believe that this data underscores the impact of real-time monitoring of body composition and personalized recommendations through our AI-powered Virtual Care Suite. In fact, we believe that using Allurion’s AI platform with other modalities—including GLP-1s, where muscle mass loss is a significant risk—may be a promising path forward.” said Gaur.

ALUR Price Action: Allurion shares were up by 162.3%, trading at $2.78 according to Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock.