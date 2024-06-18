What's Going On With Actelis Networks Shares Tuesday?

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Actelis Networks Inc. ASNS are trading higher on Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What Happened: The company announced a new partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., a major U.S. IT software and services company. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility of Actelis' cyber-secure, rapid-deployment IoT connectivity solutions to U.S. government agencies.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Actelis’ Public Sector distributor, offering Actelis’ hybrid-fiber connectivity solutions to Federal, State and Local agencies, as well as Educational organizations in the U.S. and Canada. The solutions will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contracts with NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and OMNIA Partners.

What Else: Earlier this year, Actelis achieved significant certifications from the Joint Interoperability Test Command and the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN). It also received NIST certification for the FIPS 140-2 cryptographic standard.

Looking Forward: Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis, emphasized that the partnership with Carahsoft is a major step forward, enabling the company to leverage Carahsoft’s extensive network to bring their solutions to a broader range of government customers.

ASNS Price Action: Actelis Networks shares were up by 95.6% at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

