Anthony Scaramucci Calls Biden 'American Hero' Who Will Stop Trump Again In November, Says GOP Has Chance To Fix This But 'They Lack Courage'

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci aired his views on Monday regarding the potential race between the two presumptive candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Biden Ahead: Opinion polls show Biden is ahead of Trump and has firmer support among likely voters, Scaramucci noted in a post on X.

“Whatever his weaknesses may be, Joe Biden is an American hero,” he said. The former White House aide based his view on the fact that Biden spared the country from the dangers of a “Donald Trump second term” in 2021. “He is going to stop him again in November,” he added.

Scaramucci, however, sees a silver lining for the Republican Party. “The GOP still has a chance to fix this, but they lack courage,” he said, likely referring to the party’s option to replace Trump at the July 15-18 Republican National Convention.

The financier and founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital criticized the GOP for allowing “Trump and his family to hijack the RNC.” In early March, the RNC appointed Michael Whatley, chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, as the new chair, replacing Ronna McDaniel. It was reported that McDaniel was pressured by Trump to vacate the office, and Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was appointed as co-chair.

Trump Should Quit: Scaramucci stated that Trump should withdraw from the presidential race as he is now a convicted felon. After being declared guilty in the New York State hush-money case, also known as the election interference case, Trump awaits sentencing, scheduled for July 11.

“With Trump, it’s always Trump first,” Scaramucci said, adding, “If he put America first, he would step out of the race.”

Misinformation: Reacting to a social media post that claimed all economic metrics were better under Trump, Scaramucci said it was “just complete lies and misinformation.” He argued that the inflationary pressure seen during the Biden administration is due to COVID-19-induced government policies.

“This chart you are presenting is ridiculous. The economic[s] is solid. Wages are up and inflation is finally trending down.,” he said.

However, Scaramucci wasn’t enthusiastic about either candidate concerning fiscal discipline. “Neither presidential candidate will address the budget deficit issue or our entitlement crisis,” he said. He noted that deficit spending under Trump swelled to $7.8 trillion.

Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr