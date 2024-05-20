Analysts Launch Coverage On Marex Group Stock: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Marex Group’s MRX shares are starting to gain positive momentum following the company’s IPO last month. Several analyst firms initiated coverage on the stock on Monday.

Analyst Initiations: Reflecting strong confidence in the company’s potential, analysts provided positive ratings and price targets on Marex to kick off the week.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $33. Similarly, Piper Sandler’s Patrick Moley issued an Overweight rating with a price target of $27.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Kyle Voigt, Jefferies’ Daniel Fannon and Citigroup’s Chris Allen all initiated positive ratings with price targets of $24. Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish and UBS analyst Alex Kramm also issued Overweight and Buy ratings, respectively, with price targets of $25 and $27.

What To Know: Marex Group priced 15.39 million shares at $19 per share in its IPO at the end of April. The stock opened for trading at $19.50 per share, indicating a positive market reception.

Marex Group reported its first quarterly financial results as a public company last week. Marex reported fiscal 2023 revenue of $1.245 billion, a substantial increase from $711 million in the previous year. The company’s adjusted operating profit also saw a significant rise to $230 million from $122 million in the prior year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Marex Group is a global financial services platform offering market access, trade execution and advisory services. Although the company competes with major financial firms like Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, the positive coverage from analysts seems to suggest the company is positioned well for continued growth in the financial services sector.

MRX Price Action: Marex Group shares were up 3.73% at $19.79 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Courtesy of Marex Group.