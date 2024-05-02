Link Logistics' portfolio was 94.6% leased in the first quarter, which was 160 basis points lower than in the fourth. Blended cash leasing spreads — a comparison of new rents to expiring rents — were 44.4%, which was 1,120 bps lower sequentially.
"We entered 2024 with persistent demand for our well-located, last-mile properties" said CEO Luke Petherbridge. "E-commerce continued to be a significant growth driver, along with the onshoring of manufacturing and the transition to clean energy."
New York-based Link Logistics holds the largest U.S.-only logistics real estate portfolio at 533 million square feet, including developments. It has 13.1 million square feet under construction. During the first quarter, it disposed of 10 facilities with 7.1 million square feet, generating $1.5 billion in gross proceeds.
The company added $2 billion in assets last year, which included 59 logistics facilities totaling 12.5 million square feet.
The post E-commerce, onshoring drive Q1 demand for Link Logistics appeared first on FreightWaves.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.