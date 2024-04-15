Why Israel-Based Hub Cyber Security's Stock Is Up Today

Loading... Loading...

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. HUBC shares are trading higher Monday following Iran’s drone attack on Israel.

The Details:

Shares of the Israel-based cyber security firm rose more than 11% on Friday and are moving on heavy volume Monday as the situation in the Middle East develops. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 25.8 million shares have already been traded in the session, far exceeding the stock’s 100-day average volume of 3.134 million shares.

Hub Cyber Security announced a $8 million financing acquisition via a straight debt arrangement on April 5.

“Securing this financing underlines our commitment to growth and financial stability. It enables our strategic initiatives, meets creditor obligations, and reflects our dedication to transparency and accountability. Additionally, we are nearing the completion of our audit process, a crucial step in timely submitting our year-end financial reports, further affirming our commitment to our stakeholders,” remarked Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of Hub.

In the the case of Hub Cyber Security, which is trading at $1.60 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 64 shares of stock.

HUBC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Hub Cyber Security shares are up 23% at $1.60 at the time of publication Monday.

Image: Brian Penny from Pixabay