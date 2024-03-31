As Trump Violates Gag Orders, DOJ Veteran Calls For Enforcement, Tightening Of Bail Conditions: 'That Is What It Means To Treat Likes Alike'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump was hit with a gag order last week in the hush money case, and responded by ranting against New York Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter on his Truth Social platform. On Saturday, former Department of Justice Attorney Andrew Weissmann reacted to the ex-president sharing a photo of the judge’s daughter on the platform.

Going Unhindered: In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump shared a link to a New York Post article about the judge's daughter, who has acted as consultant to Democratic campaigns, and said, “This is a disgrace to our Legal System. Judge Merchan should be immediately sanctioned and recused, and this fake ‘case,' only kept alive by the Highly Conflicted Judge, should be completely dismissed right away.”

The post included a photo of Merchan's daughter.

A user on X, who shared the news, commented on Trump’s latest action and said, “I’d say this has gone too far, but it had gone too far months ago. Someone needs to hold him in contempt. HE IS OUT ON BAIL. This is simply unacceptable and has been for a long time.”

Weissmann’s 3-Point Strategy: Resharing the post on X, Weissmann outlined three strategies to rein Trump in. “Tighten the bail release conditions ASAP,” he said. The former president was arrested in the Georgia election interference case and was released on bail in August by paying up a bond amount of $200,000.

The DOJ veteran also said Trump should be warned that “jail will result from threatening anyone while out on bail, or posting about witnesses, jurors, court or prosecution families.” He also called for an enforcement of the rule of law.

“That is what it means to treat likes alike. The foundation of the rule of law,” he added.

Trump, who is running for election this year, is facing multiple lawsuits, both civil and criminal, with the civil cases inflicting severe financial strain and the latter threatening potential arrest. Opinion polls put him ahead of President Joe Biden in hypothetical two-way matchups for the election scheduled for Nov. 5.

Photo: Shutterstock