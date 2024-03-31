Elon Musk Wants SpaceX's Starship To Make It Through 'Meteorically Extreme Heat Of Reentry' Ahead Of Launch Vehicle's Fourth Test Flight

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX recently did the third test flight of its Starship and is gearing up for the next test. On Saturday, the billionaire outlined the goal of the next mission.
What Happened: In a post on X on Saturday, Musk said, “At 5,000 tons, Starship is the largest flying object ever made.” He noted that the thrust is more than double the Saturn V moon rocket and it is the first spaceship design “capable of making life multiplanetary.”
As Starship readies for its next mission, Musk said, “Goal of the next mission is to make it through the meteorically extreme heat of reentry.”
Photo: Shutterstock
