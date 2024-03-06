Why BioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) Shares Are Down 50%

Loading... Loading...

BioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF shares are trading lower by 50.7% to $1.48 during Wednesday’s session after the company announced a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors.

This agreement involves the purchase and sale of 1.6 million shares of common stock in a registered direct offering, along with common warrants for up to 1.6 million shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement.

The combined purchase price is set at $1.5625 per common share. The common warrants have an exercise price of $1.64 per share, with an initial exercisable date contingent on shareholder approval and a five-year expiration period from the approval date. The offering is expected to close around March 8, pending customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds from the offering are anticipated to be approximately $2.5 million before accounting for any proceeds from warrant exercises and after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. WallachBeth Capital serves as the sole placement agent for the offering.

When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies have decreased by 12.72% in the past year. An investor who bought shares of bioAffinity Technologies at the beginning of the year would take a loss of $0.18 per share if they sold it today. The stock has fallen 3.21% over the past month, meaning an investor who bought shares on Feb. 1 would see a capital loss of $0.07.

bioAffinity Technologies shares have an all-time high of $8.3, representing 449.67% upside from current levels.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. bioAffinity Technologies stock currently has an RSI of 87.72, indicating overbought conditions.

BIAF has a 52-week high of $3.62 and a 52-week low of $0.95.