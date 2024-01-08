If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,800 Today

Loading... Loading...

HDFC Bank HDB has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.4%. Currently, HDFC Bank has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In HDB: If an investor had bought $1000 of HDB stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,839.25 today based on a price of $65.48 for HDB at the time of writing.

HDFC Bank's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.