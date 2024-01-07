Unsung Hero: Natasha Dinnall, NYC Subway Conductor, Keeps The City On Track

Loading... Loading...

Natasha Dinnall may not be a household name, but her role is essential to the daily lives of countless New Yorkers.

At 51 years old, she serves as a subway conductor, ensuring the smooth operation of one of the world's largest rapid transit systems, according to CNBC.

With 493 stations on 25 routes and 24/7 operations, the NYC subway caters to over 3 million passengers daily, surpassing 1 billion riders in 2022.

Dinnall has dedicated over a decade of her life to the Q train line, becoming intimately familiar with every stop along the way.

Her daily routine involves shuttling passengers through three loops on the Q line, which spans from Coney Island to the Upper East Side, passing through iconic locations like Times Square, the outlet noted.

As a conductor, she must maintain discipline and reliability to ensure the trains adhere to their schedules while also addressing passengers' various requests and navigating New York's diverse range of personalities.

Dinnall's journey into the world of subway conductors began in 1992 when she joined the New York City Transit Authority. Her father, already an employee of the city's transit system, handed her an application that ultimately set her on this career path.

Over the years, she has held multiple roles within the agency, from property protection agent to station agent, conductor, train operator, and back to conductor again, according to CNBC.

Becoming a conductor involves extensive training, lasting seven to nine weeks, and necessitates periodic refresher courses every three years to keep skills up-to-date.

Also Read: The Financial Samurai: Unveiling The Man Behind A $4.4M Portfolio

Dinnall's workday starts early, with her arrival at 4:40 a.m. and the first train departing at 4:55 a.m. Over the course of her shift, she completes three round trips on the Q train, connecting Coney Island to the Upper East Side, the outlet reported.

Her day typically concludes at 2:15 p.m., and she maintains constant communication with the train operator, ensuring the system remains on schedule.

Despite occasional challenges like early mornings, weekend shifts and various passenger demands, Dinnall embraces her role with enthusiasm. She told CNBC she values the customer interactions and enjoys helping people reach their destinations.

Loading... Loading...

However, one thing she doesn't tolerate is criticism of the subway, staunchly defending her job as the best, the outlet pointed out.

Regarding compensation, Dinnall acknowledged to CNBC that while her job provides a substantial income, it's not a fortune. She's worked her way up to earning $86,000 per year, a testament to her dedication.

Starting pay for conductors is $24.32 per hour, increasing to $34.75 by the sixth year of service. Dinnall currently earns $35 per hour and said she appreciates the financial stability her job offers.

Moreover, working for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority grants her several perks, including free rides on public transit and the promise of a pension, a rarity in today's workforce. For Dinnall, her career is more than just a job; it's a lifelong commitment to keeping New York City moving efficiently.

Now Read: Rent The Runway CEO Tells How Early Life Lessons Help Build $95M Company

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

How can you invest in early-stage startups if you don’t know the founders? Easy. Click here for a list of startups you can invest in today.

Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities in this article. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the offering circular for more information.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.