If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

Parker Hannifin PH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.97%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion.

Buying $100 In PH: If an investor had bought $100 of PH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $298.98 today based on a price of $454.09 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

