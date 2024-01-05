Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cencora Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Cencora COR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.73%. Currently, Cencora has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion.

Buying $100 In COR: If an investor had bought $100 of COR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,529.38 today based on a price of $210.67 for COR at the time of writing.

Cencora's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

