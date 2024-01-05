If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,100 Today

Loading... Loading...

Brookfield BN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.83%. Currently, Brookfield has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion.

Buying $100 In BN: If an investor had bought $100 of BN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,135.46 today based on a price of $38.40 for BN at the time of writing.

Brookfield's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.