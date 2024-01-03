ATM Maverick Paul Alex: A Cop's Inspiring Path To $3.5M Net Profit

Loading... Loading...

Former law enforcement officer Paul Alex embarked on a remarkable journey from police work to a highly profitable side business.

What Happened: After earning an annual income of $272,000 in the police force, Alex contemplated investing in ATMs.

In 2018, he identified high-traffic locations — tourist hubs, nightclubs, restaurants, and small businesses offering cash-back services — and presented a compelling proposition to businesses: free ATM installation and maintenance.

This approach secured him six prime locations, encompassing liquor stores, barber shops, and a nail salon.

Also Read: From Mistaken Text To Thanksgiving Tradition: Airbnb Hosts Unlikely Duo's Festive Dinner

While some locations were more lucrative than others, Alex's keen business acumen allowed him to optimize his ATM placements, relocating machines to areas with higher earning potential.

By 2020, he had amassed a total of 30 operational ATMs across the San Francisco Bay Area, consistently generating monthly net profits ranging from $9,000 to $12,000.

This steady income provided the financial stability needed for Alex to bid farewell to his police career in 2021 and concentrate on nurturing his ATM-related enterprises.

Alex encountered skepticism from colleagues who questioned his decision to invest in an unfamiliar business domain. Nevertheless, his unwavering commitment to self-improvement and exhaustive research eventually bore fruit. Between January 2021 and April 2023, his venture — ATMTogether — recorded $12 million in sales and $3.5 million in net profit, Business Insider reports.

He also runs Merchant Task Force, which specializes in credit-card terminals. The venture recorded an income of $844,000 and a net profit of $742,000 during the same period.

Loading... Loading...

Reflecting on his experience, Alex underscored the significance of self-investment and continual learning in realizing entrepreneurial aspirations.

Alex's strategic investments in ATMs not only reshaped his career trajectory but also offered newfound financial freedom.

Now Read: Rent The Runway CEO Tells How Early Life Lessons Help Build $95M Company

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

How can you invest in early-stage startups if you don’t know the founders? Easy. Click here for a list of startups you can invest in today.

Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities in this article. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the offering circular for more information.

This content was produced with the assistance of AI tools and underwent a comprehensive review and publication process by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock