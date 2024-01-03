$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $6,400 Today

Loading... Loading...

Canadian National Railway CNI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.02%. Currently, Canadian National Railway has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In CNI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CNI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,358.76 today based on a price of $125.44 for CNI at the time of writing.

Canadian National Railway's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

