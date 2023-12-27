EPR Props SVP & CAO Sold $72K In Company Stock

Loading... Loading...

Tonya L Mater, SVP & CAO at EPR Props EPR, disclosed an insider sell on December 26, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Mater's decision to sell 1,500 shares of EPR Props was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $72,750.

As of Wednesday morning, EPR Props shares are up by 0.78%, currently priced at $49.0.

Delving into EPR Props's Background

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. New investments are determined based on value and opportunity of the respective industry, location quality, and credit quality of tenants. The majority of revenue comes from the experiential sector. Texas, Florida, New York, and California are key revenue-driving states.

EPR Props: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: EPR Props's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 91.66% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): EPR Props's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.67.

Debt Management: EPR Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 25.19 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 5.54 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.23, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.