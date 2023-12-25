Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fortinet Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 25, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read
Fortinet FTNT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.53%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion.

Buying $100 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $100 of FTNT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,567.99 today based on a price of $59.43 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

