$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

AbbVie ABBV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.12%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion.

Buying $100 In ABBV: If an investor had bought $100 of ABBV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $290.37 today based on a price of $152.08 for ABBV at the time of writing.

AbbVie's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.