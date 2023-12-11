Here's How Much $100 Invested In Keurig Dr Pepper 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Keurig Dr Pepper KDP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.64%. Currently, Keurig Dr Pepper has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion.
Buying $100 In KDP: If an investor had bought $100 of KDP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $424.23 today based on a price of $32.62 for KDP at the time of writing.
Keurig Dr Pepper's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.