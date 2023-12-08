$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Loading... Loading...

Molina Healthcare MOH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.77%. Currently, Molina Healthcare has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion.

Buying $100 In MOH: If an investor had bought $100 of MOH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $272.91 today based on a price of $363.43 for MOH at the time of writing.

Molina Healthcare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

