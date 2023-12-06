Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cencora Stock In The Last 15 Years

Loading... Loading...

Cencora COR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.36%. Currently, Cencora has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In COR: If an investor had bought $1000 of COR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,252.07 today based on a price of $203.73 for COR at the time of writing.

Cencora's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

