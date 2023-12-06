$100 Invested In Apollo Global Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Apollo Global Management APO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.75%. Currently, Apollo Global Management has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion.

Buying $100 In APO: If an investor had bought $100 of APO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $360.35 today based on a price of $91.41 for APO at the time of writing.

Apollo Global Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

