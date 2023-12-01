Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning D.R. Horton Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading... Loading...

D.R. Horton DHI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.51%. Currently, D.R. Horton has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In DHI: If an investor had bought $1000 of DHI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,862.09 today based on a price of $127.67 for DHI at the time of writing.

D.R. Horton's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

