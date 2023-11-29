$100 Invested In UBS Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading... Loading...

UBS Gr UBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.77%. Currently, UBS Gr has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion.

Buying $100 In UBS: If an investor had bought $100 of UBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.11 today based on a price of $26.87 for UBS at the time of writing.

UBS Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

