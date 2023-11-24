Loading... Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden shared his perspective on Friday regarding the release of hostages by Hamas, saying it's a promising "start" and "so far it's gone well."

What Happened: Amid diplomatic efforts facilitated by Qatar's mediation, President Biden expressed optimism about extending a temporary truce in Gaza, emphasizing the "chances are real."

This comes as part of a broader call by Biden to "renew" efforts toward a two-state solution for sustained peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

In response to the recent developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, President Biden said that as part of the deal between Israel and Hamas, "fighting in Gaza will halt for four days." He added that 13 Israeli hostages and several Thai nationals have been freed, "and we expect that dozens more, including Americans, will be returned to their families."

While celebrating the release of the hostages, President Biden added, "We remember all those still being held, renewing our commitment to secure their release."

"We won’t stop until they're home — I have no higher priority," Biden said.

The four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict commenced in Gaza, accompanied by the release of 24 hostages, including citizens of Israel, Thailand, and the Philippines, as reported by AP.

President Biden anticipates the return of more hostages, including "American citizens," in the coming days, saying, "We will not stop until all hostages are released by Hamas."

The Red Cross independently verified the "safe release of 24 hostages" from Gaza, emphasizing its role as a "neutral intermediary" facilitating the transportation of individuals from Gaza to the Rafah border in a tweet.

Photo by lev radin on Shutterstock