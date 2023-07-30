Apple's iPhone 15 To Have Biggest Upgrade In 3 Years, Says Gurman: Light Bezel, USB-C Port, Camera Upgrades And More
- With the iPhone 15, Apple will take another step toward having a “truly all-screen” iPhone, said Gurman.
- The columnist expects minor price increases outside of the U.S. and potentially in the U.S. for the Pro models.
The countdown to the launch of the next iteration of Apple, Inc.'s AAPL iPhone has begun, and a prominent Apple leaker shared details regarding its configuration, features, specifications, and pricing.
