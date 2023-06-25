Will Elon Musk Be The First Trillionaire On Earth? Here's What The Tesla CEO Has To Say.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the world's richest person with a net worth of $230 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The entrepreneur could also be the first person whose wealth crosses the $1 trillion threshold, according to his staunchest supporters and fans.

A Twitter user by the handle @TeslaSynopsis on Saturday tweeted that he strongly believes Musk could be the first trillionaire on earth. “Elon is the captain of money allocation,” he said.

Chiming in, Musk said, "Money allocation is the easiest part of my job – essentially trivial."

“If money could solve problems, the government would be accomplishing wonders,” the billionaire added.

See Also: How Did Elon Musk Make His Money

In response to Musk, @TeslaSynopsis shared a graphic that supposedly showed how the government allocates money differently than how the Tesla CEO distributes money to his companies, especially when it comes to innovation.

Another user replied that Musk deserved every single penny. "His likelihood of becoming a trillionaire is in proportion to the value he delivered to the world by saving Tesla multiple times and injecting first-principles, thinking into every strategy," he said.

“My life improved when I bought a Tesla,” the user added.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Says Tesla’s AI Training Ramp-up Will Give EV Maker A Headstart In Robotaxis: ‘A Winner-Take-Most’ Opportunity With ‘SaaS-Like Margins’