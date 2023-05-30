Powerful House Committee Clears Debt Ceiling Bill To Floor — Hakeem Jeffries Confident It Will Sail Through House

In a win for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the debt ceiling bill surpassed an important hurdle on Tuesday evening as the powerful House Rules Committee reportedly voted seven to six to advance the bill to the floor. The bill will hit the floor Wednesday for debate and a final passage vote before it goes to the Senate, reported CNN.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) reportedly said that Democrats will deliver at least enough votes in combination with Republicans to guarantee House passage of the debt-ceiling deal on Wednesday night. Although Jeffries said he supports the bill, he didn't specify how many Democrats would vote for the measure, reported Bloomberg.

"We are going to make sure the country does not default," Jeffries said. "We will be able to get this bill over the finish line tomorrow," he added.

"We're in the process of engagement right now," Jeffries added, referring to determining how many Democrats would back the deal. The minority leader stated that would include a closed-door meeting on Wednesday "where members of the administration will be able to continue to talk" to caucus members.

The agreement has not gone well with Democrats' left flank, with Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal saying that most members of her group don't support spending cuts, energy project permit language and expanded work requirements in the bill, the report said.

Opposition: Many Republicans have publicly opposed the bill raising questions about whether the issue will be sorted out before June 5 – the date when the government is expected to run out of options to fund itself. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the deal does not do enough to change the fiscal trajectory.

