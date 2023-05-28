ñol


Erdogan All Set For Fresh 5-Year Term After Two Decades Of Rule In Turkey — State Media Says President Has Taken Unassailable Lead In Runoff

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
May 28, 2023 2:00 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A majority of the Turkish people appear to have placed their faith in longstanding president Recep Tayyip Erdogan again.
  • Erdogan has been in power for the past 20 years and is now set to have a fifth term in office.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set for another term in office, following a runoff held on Sunday, according to reports.

With 98.88% of the votes counted, Erdogan, who represents the Justice and Development Party, has pushed ahead with an unassailable lead of 52.08%, state media Anadolu Agency’s website showed. The president’s main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu has managed to garner only 47.92% of the votes.

The runoff followed the first round of the election held on May 14, which failed to lead to a clear winner. Erdogan won 49.52% of the votes, failing to get a majority. Kilicdaroglu received 44.88% of the votes.

The Supreme Election Council has yet to make an official announcement.

State media also tweeted pictures of Erdogan addressing his followers outside his residence in the city of Istanbul.

“I would like to thank each and every member of our nation who once again conveyed to us responsibility for governing Turkey for next 5 years,” he reportedly said.

With the victory, Erdogan, who has been in power for the past 20 years, is set to have a fifth term in office. Ahead of the elections, it was rumored that the president could be voted out due to his inept handling of the economy and the devastating earthquake that shook the country in February.

Photo: Shutterstock

