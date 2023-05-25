Twitter owner Elon Musk expressed his support for "untamed free speech," emphasizing its value while responding to a tweet by a user.

What Happened: When a comment on Twitter highlighted the effectiveness of the social media platform's community notes feature in a free speech environment compared to CNN's practices, Musk's succinct response was "Untamed Free Speech FTW" (for the win).

The statement aligns with Musk's known views on free speech and unrestricted expression.

The user who highlighted Twitter's community notes feature was responding to CNN's critique of Twitter's transformation under Musk's ownership.

The user had tweeted, "CNN seems to hate that Twitter community notes works much better in a free speech environment than anything they have ever done."

CNN, in a report on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announcing his 2024 presidential bid during a Twitter Spaces session with Musk, criticized the social media platform. It referred to Twitter’s transformation under Musk’s ownership as a “febrile circus of untamed free speech.”

During the Twitter Spaces session, DeSantis praised Musk's commitment to freedom of speech on the platform. In response, Musk made a pledge to transform Twitter into a space for open and inclusive discussions.

Why It Matters: When Musk bought Twitter in October 2022, he had positioned the platform as a bastion of free speech. However, his commitment to free speech has been questioned in the past.

Just a few days ago, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban shared his perspective on Musk and his "reach and control" on Twitter. Cuban said while "everyone has access" to Twitter, Musk's reach and influence surpass others.

