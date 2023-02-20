ABBY: The Smart Wheelchair Solving The Global Scarcity Of Powered Mobility Devices

In a world where over 200 million adults suffer from reduced mobility, only 1 million power wheelchairs and 1 million three- and four-wheel scooters were produced last year. This has created a significant market opportunity for companies seeking to fill the gap.

ABBY by GoGoTech is a high-functioning smart wheelchair with advanced features that are easy to purchase online, with buy-now-pay-later financing available for around $3,000. The company is motivated by the injustice of the scarcity of powered mobility devices (PMD), a market that’s valued at over $4 billion today and expected to more than triple in the next few years. This is primarily driven by the massive unmet needs of people with reduced mobility and advances in lithium batteries and brushless motor technology that allow for more advanced technology.

GoGoTech is raising funds to bring its 1,000-person waitlist for the wheelchairs, worth an estimated $3 million in revenue, to market. For a limited time, anyone can invest in the company.

To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

ABBY's smart push-rim technology and conventional rear-wheel-drive format, combined with quick-release components, give the chair a competitive advantage in multiple categories and a large addressable market. The chair also has connectivity that makes ABBY a platform to transcend hardware economics with subscriptions and develop its software business roadmap.

The most affordable powered devices on the market are mobility scooters, but they're unstable, and anything with handlebars can't maneuver in a home setting. Powered wheelchairs weigh hundreds of pounds, can cost tens of thousands and require expensive vehicles with ramp systems to transport. They also lack smart technology like cameras and sensors for safety. Power add-on kits are some of the best solutions on the market, but these typically cost $5,000 to $8,000 — not including the wheelchair they are mounted on.

GoGoTech's product and business model innovations create a substantially lower cost model than the incumbents because they sell directly to consumers online and leverage buy-now-pay-later financing.

Quick-release components mean no tools are required, so they can rely on do-it-yourself assembly and simple parts swapping shipments for service.

GoGoTech’s roadmap adds capabilities to leverage its mobile app to get customers engaged in a community support channel. It also will develop ABBY online training and plans to build ABBY Certified directories for technicians, which will include everything from bike shops to mobile installer/service fleet operators) and occupational and physical therapy professionals.

ABBY is a game-changer in the PMD market, and its innovative solutions and competitive pricing give hope to millions of adults with reduced mobility.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.