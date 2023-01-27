America's Broken Healthcare System Means Many Americans Need Wheelchairs but Can't Afford Them — ABBY Has an Affordable Option

The high cost can be an obstacle for people with reduced mobility wanting to purchase a wheelchair. Insurance coverage is often inadequate or nonexistent when it comes to wheelchairs, and U.S. healthcare costs are rapidly escalating.

Wheelchair users in the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 13.7% of U.S. adults have a mobility disability, and 2.2 million people use wheelchairs on a regular basis. A variety of factors have been pushing this number in recent years, including the rising aging population. As people live longer and more active lifestyles, it’s natural for more of them to require mobility aids such as wheelchairs. Advances in medical technology have enabled those with certain types of disabilities to live longer, which is increasing the wheelchair-user population.

High cost of wheelchairs: A study published in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation revealed the average electric-powered wheelchair costs $7,132 — an increase of two-thirds over the past decade, resulting in a situation where those who need wheelchairs often can’t afford them.

Healthcare costs in the U.S. have been steadily increasing over time because of rising drug prices and higher demand for services like hospital visits or doctor's appointments. Even if someone has adequate insurance coverage for a wheelchair purchase, they may still struggle to pay out-of-pocket expenses for other medical bills such as medications or treatments related to their condition.

The healthcare system in the United States has long been a source of contention and frustration for many citizens. Many insurance policies — including Medicare and Medicaid — do not cover the cost of wheelchairs or certain other medical devices. This presents a major problem for those who require wheelchairs and cannot afford them without insurance. Without these devices, people are often unable to lead full and active lives — a tragedy that is all too common in this country.

In recent years, both premiums and deductibles have risen sharply, putting insurance out of reach for millions of Americans. Despite attempts like Obamacare to reform healthcare and bring down costs, there appears to be no end in sight to this trend.







Hope for wheelchair users: ABBY offers a smart wheelchair solution that provides affordable access to quality mobility. The startup is revolutionizing the smart wheelchair industry by creating a safe, advanced and affordable option.

ABBY already has a waitlist of over 1,000 users and is raising funds on Wefunder, a site that allows retail investors to invest in startups like ABBY, to help fulfill the demand for its wheelchairs.

Based on the latest research in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), ABBY designed its wheelchair from the ground up to provide users with a personalized experience. It uses sensors to detect body movements and adjust the chair accordingly, providing an intuitive and comfortable ride. The AI algorithm allows ABBY to learn from its environment, making it more responsive over time. The chair features an advanced navigation system that enables users to easily get around obstacles without having to manually reposition themselves in the chair.

Affordable wheelchairs despite surging healthcare costs: This impressive startup aims to bring wheelchair costs down significantly while still offering cutting-edge technology. ABBY is priced at just $2,000 — far less than standard power wheelchairs that can cost upward of several thousand dollars. In addition, financing options are available for those who need additional support in purchasing their chairs. This makes it possible for people with limited financial resources to obtain quality mobility solutions without breaking the bank.

But how can ABBY make a high-tech wheelchair that sells for a fraction of the average price? ABBY develops its own custom parts and components in-house rather than relying on more expensive third-party suppliers. This strategy not only reduces production costs but also allows for greater customization options for consumers.

ABBY offers a revolutionary solution for people looking for an affordable yet reliable power wheelchair option that won't break their budget or compromise on quality. With its intuitive design and intelligent navigation system, users are able to travel more confidently while enjoying improved comfort and control over their own mobility needs. By helping people access more affordable solutions, ABBY has helped create greater social inclusion while also providing peace of mind knowing they have access to quality care at an affordable price point — all thanks to this innovative smart wheelchair technology.

The issues with healthcare aren’t anticipated to improve anytime soon, but ABBY offers hope to those who need it most.

