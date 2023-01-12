Ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which could drive the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, gold prices held steady after hitting an eight-month peak on Wednesday.

Spot gold was steady at $1,883.95 per ounce at the time of writing. The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM has gained 8.72% in the last six months while the iShares Gold Trust IAU gained 8.67%.

Traders expect a 77% chance the central bank will raise the benchmark rate by 25 bps to 4.50%-4.75% in February and see rates peaking at 4.92% by June, according to Reuters.

Expert Take: Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals said prices were trending lower on some "profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders ahead of the CPI report tomorrow," according to the Reuters report. He added that the market could continue to trade sideways ahead of the data.

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA said this could be a big report “if we get another good reading that shows inflation falling faster than anticipated," the report said.

While concerns linger over the scale and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in top gold consumer China, "over the longer term, China is expected to bounce back strongly, which could stimulate additional demand," Erlam added.

Fed Comments: Increasing number of Federal Reserve officials are sounding less hawkish ahead of the next FOMC meeting scheduled in February.

