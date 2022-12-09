Want To Dine With Bill Ackman? You'll Have To Shell Out At Least This Much To Win

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman is raising money for charity by auctioning off a lunch for which bids have started coming in.

So far, over two dozen bids have poured in to dine with the Ackman, and the price had risen to $41,000 at the time of writing on Friday in New York, according to the official website of the David Lynch Foundation.

The auction, which started on Dec. 6 at $15,000, finishes on Monday with the winning bidder getting the chance to invite a guest. The location of the lunch has not yet been determined, according to a Bloomberg report.

This is the fifth time Ackman has auctioned off a lunch for charity, and the highest winning bid in past years stood at $210,000, according to the report.

Proceeds: The proceeds from the lunch auction will go toward helping “New York’s frontline healthcare workers, police and veterans who battle anxiety, depression, addiction and suicidality every day,” according to the website.

The David Lynch Foundation is partnering with New York City hospitals and medical centers to bring the benefits of Transcendental Meditation to 10,000 doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers—as well as the police, firefighters, and veterans in the city. Ackman will match the winning bid of the auction to support the foundation.

