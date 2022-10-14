China Central Bank Wants Lenders To Step Up And Help Spur Economy: Here's What It Plans

The People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang reportedly said the central bank will nudge lenders to increase loans to the infrastructure, manufacturing and property sectors to better support the economy.

Yi asserted a vow to “step up the implementation of a prudent monetary policy and provide stronger help to the economy,” in a video speech at a meeting of the central bank governors of the Group of 20 countries, reported Bloomberg. China’s consumer prices are “basically stable,” he added.

Spurring Growth: The Governor said the central bank will focus on supporting infrastructure construction and encourage banks to lend to companies to help them upgrade manufacturing equipment.

The PBoC will ensure faster lending to fast-track the delivery of stalled housing projects to promote the healthy and stable development of the property sector, the report said citing a statement. Credit growth picked up more than expected in September after the government ramped-up support for infrastructure investment and initiated steps to boost housing demand, it said.

Inflation: China’s consumer inflation for September came in subdued as lockdowns continued to hurt spending habits, while soft commodity prices kept producer inflation under control, reported Bloomberg. The consumer price index rose 2.8% in September compared to a year earlier, the report said.

Next week, the PBoC is estimated to refrain from draining cash through medium-term loans for the first time in three months, the report said.

Price Action: The Global X MSCI China Financials ETF CHIX has lost over 24% since the beginning of the year while the SPDR S&P China ETF GXC has shed over 34% in the same period.

